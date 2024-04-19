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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl39.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc249 cc
Power11.09 PS PS24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024]
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm
Length
1960 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg
Height
1205 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
775 mm
Width
803 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberMonoshock with Nitrox
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic (37 mm)
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking AssistGear indicator, Fuel efficiency, Range indicator
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,40,915
RTO
10,57311,603
Insurance
10,9139,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,488

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