Aprilia SXR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar F250

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Pulsar F250
Bajaj Pulsar F250
F250 STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMS-
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:1-
Displacement
160 cc-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
Cooling System
Liquid CooledOil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, SOHC, 2 Valve, Oil cooled, FI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm-
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,62,310
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,40,915
RTO
10,19011,603
Insurance
9,1809,792
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1543,488

