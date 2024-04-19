In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] engine makes power & torque 24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS & 21.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] mileage is around 39.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar F250 [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Pulsar f250 [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|39.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|24.5 PS @ 8750 rpm PS