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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar 180

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Bajaj Pulsar 180

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Pulsar 180
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.07 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl42.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc178 cc
Power11.09 PS PS17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm

Filters
SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Pulsar 180
Bajaj Pulsar 180
STD
₹1.07 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Front Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L15 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm165 mm
Length
1960 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1345 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg151 kg
Height
1205 mm1115 mm
Additional Storage
Yes-
Saddle Height
775 mm800 mm
Width
803 mm765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear 431.8 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-90/90-17,Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
93 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm-
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc178.6 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valve4 - stroke, SOHC 2-Valve, Air Cooled, BSVI Compliant DTS-i Fi Engine
Cooling System
Liquid CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutch-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
58 mm-
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorber5 Way Adjustable, Nitrox Shock Absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeTelescopic with Anti Friction Bush
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Underseat storage
21 L-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Single-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,35,015
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,13,235
RTO
10,5739,589
Insurance
10,9139,136
Accessories Charges
03,055
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3022,901

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