In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 180 engine makes power & torque 17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14.52 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 180 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar 180 mileage is around 42.0 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar 180 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Pulsar 180
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.07 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|42.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|178 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|17.02 PS @ 8500 rpm