In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Bajaj Pulsar 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar 150 engine makes power & torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Pulsar 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Pulsar 150
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|47.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|14 PS PS