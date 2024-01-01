In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar N150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Pulsar N150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar N150 Price starts at Rs 1.18 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Pulsar N150 engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS @ 8500 rpm & 13.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Pulsar N150 mileage is around 48.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less