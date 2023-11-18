Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 160 vs Bajaj Dominar 250

In 2023 Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Dominar 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 160
Aprilia SXR 160
STD
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dominar 250
Bajaj Dominar 250
STD
₹1.54 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm27 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm61.1 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm23.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Ignition
Electronics EMSDC
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
8.8:111:9:1
Displacement
160 cc248.77 cc
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchWet, Multiplate with Assist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 stroke, DOHC, 4 valve, Liquid Cooled, Twin Spark, FI
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Gear Box
CVT6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
58 mm72 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,46,7541,97,139
Ex-Showroom Price
1,27,3841,70,720
RTO
10,19013,988
Insurance
9,18010,291
Accessories Charges
02,140
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1544,237

