Aprilia SXR 160 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 Price starts at Rs 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 engine makes power and torque 10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm & 11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SXR 160 mileage is around 46.21 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl.