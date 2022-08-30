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HomeCompare BikesSXR 160 [2020-2026] vs SR 160

Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs Aprilia SR 160

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Aprilia SR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, SR 160 engine makes power & torque 11.27 PS PS & 13.44 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Aprilia offers the SR 160 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SR 160 mileage is around 35 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs SR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 160 [2020-2026] Sr 160
BrandApriliaAprilia
Price₹ 1.32 Lakhs₹ 1.21 Lakhs
Mileage35 kmpl35 kmpl
Engine Capacity160 cc160 cc
Power11.09 PS PS11.27 PS PS

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SXR 160 [2020-2026]
Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026]
STD
₹1.32 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SR 160
Aprilia SR 160
STD
₹1.21 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Visual Comparison

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Seat View
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Headlight View
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Front Tyre View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L6 L
Ground Clearance
160 mm-
Length
1960 mm1985 mm
Wheelbase
1363 mm1365 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg118 kg
Height
1205 mm1261 mm
Additional Storage
YesYes
Saddle Height
775 mm780 mm
Width
803 mm806 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm-
ABS
Single ChannelSingle Channel
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12,Rear :-120/70-12Front :-120/70-14, Rear :- 120/70-14
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.9 PS @ 7100 rpm11.27 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
60.6 mm60.6 mm
Max Torque
11.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm13.44 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
160 cc160.03 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke, Air cooled ,SOHC , 3 valveSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled-
Clutch
Self ventilating dry - centrifugal clutchSelf Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
33
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Bore
58 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Chassis
Tubular Chassis with open single cradle-
Rear Suspension
Adjustable mono shock absorberMono shock absorber
Front Suspension
Front fork with 30 mm inner tubeFront fork with 30 mm inner tube
Features
Battery Capacity
12 V, 5 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
MF-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
21 LYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Hydraulic Control, Glove Box, Braking Assist-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,53,6601,41,067
Ex-Showroom Price
1,32,1741,20,692
RTO
10,5739,655
Insurance
10,91310,720
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,3023,032

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