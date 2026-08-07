In 2026 Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] or Aprilia SR 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 160 [2020-2026] Price starts at Rs. 1.32 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Aprilia SR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 160 [2020-2026] engine makes power and torque 11.09 PS PS & 12.13 Nm. On the other hand, SR 125 engine makes power & torque 10.11 PS PS & 10.33 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 160 [2020-2026] in 4 colours. Aprilia offers the SR 125 in 3 colours. The SXR 160 [2020-2026] mileage is around 35 kmpl. The SR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 160 [2020-2026] vs SR 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 160 [2020-2026]
|Sr 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Aprilia
|Price
|₹ 1.32 Lakhs
|₹ 1.16 Lakhs
|Mileage
|35 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|160 cc
|124.45 cc
|Power
|11.09 PS PS
|10.11 PS PS