In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.7 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] in 7 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] mileage is around 56.87 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs MT-15 V2 [2023-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Mt-15 v2 [2023-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.7 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56.87 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|18.4 PS PS