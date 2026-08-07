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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Yamaha FZS FI V4

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Yamaha FZS FI V4 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS FI V4 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, FZS FI V4 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZS FI V4 mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs FZS FI V4 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Fzs fi v4
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl46 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc149 cc
Power9.61 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZS FI V4
Yamaha FZS FI V4
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
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Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Length
1963 mm1990 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1330 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg136 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1080 mm
Width
803 mm2000 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm282 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-140/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
93 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet, multi-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTConstant mesh, 5-speed
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesOptional
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,36,261
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,19,846
RTO
10,6449,587
Insurance
3,7926,828
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1702,928

FZS FI V4 Comparison with other bikes

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