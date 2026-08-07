In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison