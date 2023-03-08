In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS