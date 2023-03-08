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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Fascino 125
BrandApriliaYamaha
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 77,200
Mileage40 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc125 cc
Power9.61 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L5.2 L
Length
1963 mm1920 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1280 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg98 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21 L
Height
1205 mm1150 mm
Width
803 mm685 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm190 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :- 90/90-12 Rear :-110/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
125 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTV-Belt Automatic
Bore
52 mm52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberUnit Swing
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Underseat storage
Yes21 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,49489,391
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,05877,200
RTO
10,6446,176
Insurance
3,7926,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1701,921

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