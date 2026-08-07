In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or White Carbon Motors GT5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the White Carbon Motors GT5 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. White Carbon Motors offers the GT5 in 2 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. GT5 has a range of up to 100-150 km/charge.
SXR 125 vs GT5 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Gt5
|Brand
|Aprilia
|White Carbon Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|100-150 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours