In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.44 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 150 [2020-2025] mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs VXL 150 [2020-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Vxl 150 [2020-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.44 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS