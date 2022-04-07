|Max Power
|9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|177.4 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,187
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,000
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹9,280
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹6,907
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,841
|₹2,851