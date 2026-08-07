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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs Apache RTR 180

Aprilia SXR 125 vs TVS Apache RTR 180

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or TVS Apache RTR 180 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 180 Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 180 engine makes power & torque 17.13 PS PS & 15.5 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 180 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Apache RTR 180 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Apache RTR 180 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Apache rtr 180
BrandApriliaTVS
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.25 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc177.4 cc
Power9.61 PS PS17.13 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 180
TVS Apache RTR 180
Disc
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Length
1963 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1326 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg140 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1105 mm
Width
803 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-120/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm200 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph113 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm17.13 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm58 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveX-ring chain
Displacement
125 cc177.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet multi plate clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm62 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesRacing-Style Graphics
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberMonotube Inverted Gas-filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12V, 6Ah MF
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,46,613
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,24,890
RTO
10,6449,991
Insurance
3,79211,732
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,151

Apache RTR 180 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.12 - 1.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Apache RTR 180 vs Apache RTR 160 4V
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TVS Apache RTR 180undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.25 - 1.28 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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