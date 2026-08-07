In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Trinity Motors Saathi choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Saathi Price starts at Rs. 85,999 (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Saathi has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
SXR 125 vs Saathi Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Saathi
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 85,999
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.