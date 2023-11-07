Saved Articles

HT Auto
Compare BikesSXR 125 vs Gixxer SF

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Suzuki Gixxer SF

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Gixxer SF
Suzuki Gixxer SF
BS6
₹1.22 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm62.9 mm
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc155 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
Bore
52 mm56 mm
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,1871,51,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,0001,29,300
RTO
9,28013,786
Insurance
6,9078,704
Accessories Charges
0200
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8413,266

