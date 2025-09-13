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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Avenis
BrandApriliaSuzuki
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage40 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc124 cc
Power9.61 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L5.2 L
Length
1963 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg106 kg
Additional Storage
Yes21.8 L
Height
1205 mm1175 mm
Width
803 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
93 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
125 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVTCVT
Bore
52 mm52.5 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes21.8 L
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,05883,793
RTO
10,6449,503
Insurance
3,7926,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1702,152

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