In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Suzuki Access 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Access 125 Price starts at Rs 79,899 (ex-showroom price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Access 125 engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm & 10 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Access 125 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less