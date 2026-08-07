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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Royal Enfield Hunter 350

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Hunter 350 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Hunter 350
BrandApriliaRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.38 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl36.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc349 cc
Power9.61 PS PS20.21 PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Hunter 350
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Base
₹1.38 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Seat View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Front Right View
Handle Bar View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Length
1963 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1370 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg181 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1070 mm
Width
803 mm810 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-120/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph114 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm20.21 PS @ 6100 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm85.8 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm27 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc349 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Oil Cooled
Cooling System
Air CooledAir & Oil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm72 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberTwin Shock Absorbers With 6 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic, 41 mm Forks
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12V / 8 Ah
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,59,558
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,37,640
RTO
10,64411,541
Insurance
3,79210,377
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,429

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