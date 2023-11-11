Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Revolt Motors RV400

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Revolt Motors RV400 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RV400
Revolt Motors RV400
Cricket Special Edition
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm170 Nm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,1871,45,746
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,0001,39,975
RTO
9,2800
Insurance
6,9075,771
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8413,132

