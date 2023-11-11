In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at 78,999 (ex-showroom price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 1.5 KW nominal and 2.2 KW Peak & 30 Nm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
ETrance Neo has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge.
