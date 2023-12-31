In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at 85,099 (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 121 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less