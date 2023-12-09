In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage,
In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Maruthisan Dream+ Price starts at 1.63 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
Dream+ has a range of up to 130 km/charge.
