Aprilia SXR 125 vs Maruthisan Dream+

In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Maruthisan Dream+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Dream+
Maruthisan Dream+
STD
₹1.63 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt DriveHub Motor
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Self Start OnlyRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,1871,69,655
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,0001,62,782
RTO
9,2802,122
Insurance
6,9074,751
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8413,646

