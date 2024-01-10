Saved Articles

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Komaki M-5

In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
M-5
Komaki M-5
STD
₹99,000*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm-
Stroke
58.6 mm-
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm-
Transmission
Automatic-
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
124.45 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Self Start OnlyPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
52 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,18799,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,00099,000
RTO
9,2800
Insurance
6,9070
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8412,127

