In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Keeway SR 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Keeway SR 250 Price starts at Rs 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, SR 250 engine makes power & torque 16.22 PS @7500 rpm & 16 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Keeway offers the SR 250 in 1 colour. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The SR 250 mileage is around 40 kmpl.