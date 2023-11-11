In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Jawa 42 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa 42 Price starts at Rs 1.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, 42 engine makes power & torque 26.51 PS & 27.05 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Jawa offers the 42 in 3 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The 42 mileage is around 34.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less