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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Unicorn Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Unicorn
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc162.71 cc
Power9.61 PS PS13.18 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
Disc
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L13 L
Length
1963 mm2081 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1335 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg139 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1103 mm
Width
803 mm756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph106 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm13.18 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm14.58 Nm @ 5250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
125 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
32
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberHydraulic Type (Monoshock)
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,41,946
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,20,159
RTO
10,64410,143
Insurance
3,79211,644
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,050

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