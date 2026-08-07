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Aprilia SXR 125 vs Honda CB200X

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Honda CB200X choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda CB200X Price starts at Rs. 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, CB200X engine makes power & torque 17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The CB200X mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs CB200X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Cb200x
BrandApriliaHonda
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.47 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc184.4 cc
Power9.61 PS PS17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
CB200X
Honda CB200X
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Length
1963 mm2035 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1355 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg147 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1248 mm
Width
803 mm843 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :- 110/70-17, Rear :- 140/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm220 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Max Speed
93 kmph130 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm17.26 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm15.5 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
125 cc184.4 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve4 Stroke, SI Engine, BS-VI
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm61.0 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorber-
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopic-
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Battery Capacity
5A 12V0.06 kWh
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,70,990
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,46,999
RTO
10,64412,359
Insurance
3,79211,632
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,675

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