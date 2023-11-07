In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Lectro EHX20 Price starts at 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero Lectro offers the EHX20 in 1 colour. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. EHX20 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less