Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.