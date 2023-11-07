In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme200r choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme200r Price starts at Rs 93,400 (last recorded price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Xtreme200r engine makes power & torque 18.1 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 17.1 Nm @ 6,500 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
Hero offers the Xtreme200r in 6 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Xtreme200r mileage is around 40 kmpl.
