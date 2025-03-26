In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme 160R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Xtreme 160R Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Xtreme 160r
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|46 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|163.2 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|15 PS PS