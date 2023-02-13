Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|163 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,187
|₹1,24,935
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,000
|₹1,07,490
|RTO
|₹9,280
|₹8,599
|Insurance
|₹6,907
|₹8,846
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,841
|₹2,685