Aprilia SXR 125 vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R 4V
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
STD
₹1.27 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm47 mm
Max Torque
9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm14.6 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt DriveChain Drive
Displacement
124.45 cc163 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir/Oil Cooled
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves-
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
34
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
52 mm66.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,32,1871,49,658
Ex-Showroom Price
1,16,0001,27,300
RTO
9,28011,684
Insurance
6,90710,674
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,8413,216

