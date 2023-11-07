In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Xtreme 160R 4V choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Price starts at Rs 1.27 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Xtreme 160R 4V engine makes power & torque 16.6 bhp @ 8,500 rpm & 14.6 Nm @6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Xtreme 160R 4V mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less