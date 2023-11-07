In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero XPulse 200T choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero XPulse 200T Price starts at Rs 94,000 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, XPulse 200T engine makes power & torque 18.1 PS @ 8500 rpm & 16.15 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the XPulse 200T in 3 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The XPulse 200T mileage is around 38.5 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less