In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Super Splendor choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor Price starts at Rs 80,848 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Super Splendor engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Super Splendor in 5 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Super Splendor mileage is around 55 kmpl.