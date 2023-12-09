In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Splendor Plus XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Splendor Plus XTEC Price starts at Rs 79,911 (ex-showroom price).
SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm.
On the other hand, Splendor Plus XTEC engine makes power & torque 8.02 PS @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively.
Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours.
The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
The Splendor Plus XTEC mileage is around 83.2 kmpl.
...Read More
Read Less