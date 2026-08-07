In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Price starts at Rs. 81,538 (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Passion XTEC [2022-20240 engine makes power & torque 9.15 PS PS & 9.79 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Passion XTEC [2022-20240 mileage is around 56 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Passion XTEC [2022-20240 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Passion xtec [2022-20240
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 81,538
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|56 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|113.2 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|9.15 PS PS