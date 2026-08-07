In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Hero Glamour choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Glamour Price starts at Rs. 81,063 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Glamour engine makes power & torque 10.53 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Hero offers the Glamour in 6 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Glamour mileage is around 65 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Glamour Comparison