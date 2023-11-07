In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Aprilia SXR 125 or Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gravton Motors Gravton Quanta Price starts at 99,000 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Gravton Quanta engine makes power & torque 4 KW & 180 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Gravton Motors offers the Gravton Quanta in 2 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Gravton Quanta has a range of up to 160-320 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less