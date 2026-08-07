In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Gemopai Ryder SuperMax choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Gemopai Ryder SuperMax Price starts at Rs. 79,999 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Ryder SuperMax has a range of up to 100 km/charge.
SXR 125 vs Ryder SuperMax Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Ryder supermax
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Gemopai
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 79,999
|Range
|-
|100 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|36 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5-6 Hrs.