Aprilia SXR 125 or Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Earth Energy EV Glyde Plus Price starts at 92,000 (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Glyde Plus engine makes power & torque 3.2 PS & 26 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Earth Energy EV offers the Glyde Plus in 1 colour. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Glyde Plus has a range of up to 100 km/charge.