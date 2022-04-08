Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm
|-
|Stroke
|58.6 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm
|85 Nm
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Belt Drive
|Hub Motor
|Displacement
|124.45 cc
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|-
|Engine Type
|Single Cylinder, 4 stroke,Air cooled, SOHC, 3 valves
|-
|Starting
|Self Start Only
|Push Button Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|3
|-
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|-
|Emission Type
|bs6
|-
|Bore
|52 mm
|-
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,32,187
|₹97,518
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,16,000
|₹93,386
|RTO
|₹9,280
|₹0
|Insurance
|₹6,907
|₹4,132
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,841
|₹2,096