In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Pulsar ns160
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40.36 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|160.3 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|17.2 PS PS