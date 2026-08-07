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HomeCompare BikesSXR 125 vs Pulsar NS160

Aprilia SXR 125 vs Bajaj Pulsar NS160

In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Pulsar NS160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Pulsar NS160 engine makes power & torque 17.2 PS PS & 14.6 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Pulsar NS160 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Pulsar NS160 mileage is around 40.36 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Pulsar NS160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Sxr 125 Pulsar ns160
BrandApriliaBajaj
Price₹ 1.33 Lakhs₹ 1.2 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40.36 kmpl
Engine Capacity125 cc160.3 cc
Power9.61 PS PS17.2 PS PS

Filters
SXR 125
Aprilia SXR 125
STD
₹1.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Pulsar NS160
Bajaj Pulsar NS160
STD
₹1.20 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Aprilia SXR 125 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Right View
Rear Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
7 L12 L
Length
1963 mm2017 mm
Wheelbase
1361 mm1372 mm
Kerb Weight
129 kg152 kg
Additional Storage
Yes-
Height
1205 mm1060 mm
Width
803 mm803.5 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-12, Rear :- 120/70-12Front :-100/80 -17 Rear :-130/70 -17
Rear Brake Diameter
140 mm230 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Max Speed
93 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
9.61 PS @ 7500 rpm17.2 PS @ 9000 rpm
Stroke
58.6 mm60.7 mm
Max Torque
10.19 Nm @ 5400 rpm14.6 Nm @ 7250 rpm
Transmission
AutomaticManual
Drive Type
Belt Drive-
Displacement
125 cc160 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve-
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
Clutch
Self Ventilating Dry - Centrifugal ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
3-
Gear Box
CVT5 Speed
Bore
52 mm58 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic shock absorberNitrox mono shock absorber with Canister
Front Suspension
Hydraulic double telescopicTelescopic with Anti-friction Bush
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Underseat storage
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
YesNo
Battery Capacity
5A 12V12V,8Ah
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDHalogen Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen Bulb
Battery Type
Lead Acid-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,47,4941,40,495
Ex-Showroom Price
1,33,0581,20,171
RTO
10,6449,613
Insurance
3,79210,711
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,1703,019

Pulsar NS160 Comparison with other bikes

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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹92,182 - 98,400**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar NS160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar N160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.26 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Pulsar NS160 vs Pulsar N160

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