In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (last recorded price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] in 2 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] mileage is around 47.2 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Avenger Street 160 [2019-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Avenger street 160 [2019-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|47.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|160 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|15 PS PS