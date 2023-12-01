In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 Price starts at Rs 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.52 PS @ 7600 rpm & 9.2 Nm @ 6250 rpm. On the other hand, Avenger Cruise 220 engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS @ 8500 rpm & 17.55 Nm @ 7000 rpm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. Bajaj offers the Avenger Cruise 220 in 2 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. The Avenger Cruise 220 mileage is around 40.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less