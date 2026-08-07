In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Bajaj Avenger 220 Street choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street Price starts at Rs. 1.3 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, Avenger 220 Street engine makes power & torque 19.03 PS PS & 17.55 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Avenger 220 Street mileage is around 40 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs Avenger 220 Street Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Sxr 125
|Avenger 220 street
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Bajaj
|Price
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|₹ 1.3 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|125 cc
|220 cc
|Power
|9.61 PS PS
|19.03 PS PS