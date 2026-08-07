In 2026 Aprilia SXR 125 or Aprilia SR Storm choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia SXR 125 Price starts at Rs. 1.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Aprilia SR Storm Price starts at Rs. 1.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). SXR 125 engine makes power and torque 9.61 PS PS & 10.19 Nm. On the other hand, SR Storm engine makes power & torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the SXR 125 in 4 colours. The SXR 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The SR Storm mileage is around 38.5 kmpl.
SXR 125 vs SR Storm Comparison