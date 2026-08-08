In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Zelio Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Price starts at Rs. 59,000 (last recorded price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. Eeva ZX [2022-2025] has a range of up to 60-120 km/charge.
Storm 125 vs Eeva ZX [2022-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Eeva zx [2022-2025]
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Zelio
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 59,000
|Range
|-
|60-120 km/charge
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6-8 hrs.