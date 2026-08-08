In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison