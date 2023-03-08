In 2026 Aprilia Storm 125 or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Aprilia Storm 125 Price starts at Rs. 85,169 (last recorded price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Storm 125 engine makes power and torque 9.92 PS PS & 9.7 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. Aprilia offers the Storm 125 in 1 colour. The Storm 125 mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Storm 125 vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Storm 125
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Aprilia
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 85,169
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|124 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|9.92 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS